3 hours ago

The Head Pastor for the Glorious Power Ministries International, Isaac Owusu Bempah has stated that whiles he gives due respect to everyone in the country, it must be noted that he is fearless and even President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo knows that.

It was widely reported last week that he had been re-arrested by Police shortly after a case he was involved in was dismissed by the court.

But in an interview last week carried on a number of social media channels, including Gh Page TV on YouTube, Owusu Bempah dismissed the report.

“We give respect to everyone but we don’t fear anyone. And no one can gag anyone in Ghana. For all it is worth, we give due respect to the President of the country but I, Owusu Bempah, do not fear anyone in Ghana.

“Even he (the president) admits that Owusu Bempah will speak truth to power if need be. We are all people and mistakes are bound to happen but if they want the issues to be laid out in court, a lot of shocking tales will be revealed in court,” he added.

The preacher also suggested that there were some influential persons who were behind some of his current headaches.

“I will let everyone know that it was some influential persons who asked me to make that move, in due course, all those issues will come to light. So let all our well-wishers know that everything is in God’s hands. All will be well in due time.

“God will take charge of our affairs as he always has. If a person hates you, they wish your downfall but we thank God for his protection in all things,” he added.

Owusu Bempah is known to be a supporter of Akufo-Addo and a sympathizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party. He is facing charges for his role in a publicly filmed threat on a female preacher, Nana Agradaa, months back.

A private legal practitioner, Maurice Ampaw, has cautioned the government that its (mis)treatment of Owusu Bempah could cost them the 2024 general elections.

Source: Ghanaweb