1 hour ago

Some weeks back, Accra FM radio host and media personality, Nana Romeo refused to host Ghanaian musician, KiDi, and subsequently sacked him from a scheduled interview for appearing 25 minutes late.

Nana Romeo’s actions raised a huge debate on social media with some social media users supporting his actions while others insisted it was harsh, disrespectful and assumed the radio host had a vendetta against the musician.

Speaking in an interview on Happy 98.9 FM’s ‘Showbiz Xtra’ with host, Doctar Cann, Nana Romeo noted that he has no problem with KiDi but his action was meant to enforce discipline in the industry.

“I didn’t ask KiDi to leave the studio because I wanted to trend. My action was to enforce discipline in our industry. We don’t support lateness and that is what happened,” he indicated.

Nana Romeo, who is a musician himself sees the music and media fraternity as a family with each party looking out for each other. “We’re brothers and sisters in the industry and I have no problem with KiDi. It was business and it was for discipline.”

He revealed that he has spoken to KiDi and his management after the entire fiasco and both parties are cool with each other.

KiDi, after Bisa K’Dei, is the second artiste to be called out by a radio presenter for showing up late for an interview.

Live FM’s Caleb Nii Boye also recently called out Bisa K’Dei for reporting 52 minutes late to a show he hosted and had booked the act for.