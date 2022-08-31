28 minutes ago

Former Acting Communications Director for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Adomako Baafi says he bears no grudge with Mr. Ernest Owusu-Bempah Bonsu, Head, Corporate Communications at Ghana Gas.

Adomako Baafi recently complained bitterly about being sidelined in the party’s communication activities. This follows the party's announcement of new executives in charge of communication.

Amongst them is Ernest Owusu-Bempah who is the Deputy Communications Director.

Adomako Baafi has reportedly criticized his appointment questioning his 'true' identity as a member of the elephant fraternity.

Speaking in a one-on-one interview on Peace FM's 'The Platform' programme, Adomako Baafi said Ernest Owusu reached out to him and explained when he joined the NPP.

"I don’t have any problem with Owusu-Bempah but we need to maintain the status quo as a conservative party so that nobody will come from another party . . . so I don’t have any problem; he told me he resigned from NDP in 2017 and became a full member of the NPP . . . " he stated.