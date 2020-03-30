25 minutes ago

A top contender for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primary in the Subin Constituency, J. B. Danquah aka Osono Papa, has vehemently debunked claims that he holds a dual citizenship which disqualifies him from contesting.

Osono Papa, who had previously contested NPP Subin parliamentary seat but lost, also described as ‘palpable falsehood’ reports that he is not a known member of the ruling party in the Subin Constituency.

He said there was a smear campaign by his opponents to discredit him in the contest but added “I’m unperturbed.”

Speaking with DAILY GUIDE on Wednesday, he said there was what he called “a clear attempt’ to sabotage him but said he would scale through and win the upcoming party primary to represent the NPP in the general election.

Petition Against Osono Papa

It is turning out that some executives of the NPP in the Subin Constituency in Kumasi have lodged a complaint against Osono Papa, whom they accused of holding a dual citizenship and also not a member of the NPP in the Subin Constituency but the aspirant has disputed the claims in no uncertain terms.

The constituency chairman and his vice, according to reports, have petitioned the NPP Vetting Appeals Committee, chaired by Peter Mac Manu, to prevent Osono Papa from contesting in the upcoming NPP Subin Constituency polls.

The same executives, according to reports, have also petitioned the NPP Vetting Appeals Committee in Accra to disqualify Frank Duodu, another aspirant in the three-man race. When upheld, it would pave the way for Eugene Boakye-Antwi, the incumbent MP, to go unopposed.

Both Messrs J. B. Danquah and Frank Duodu were cleared by the Ashanti Regional NPP Vetting Committee, headed by the party General Secretary, John Boadu, only for the Subin NPP executives to petition the party to get rid of the two staunch NPP members from the Subin race.

Osono Papa

When asked about the outcome of his meeting with the NPP Vetting Appeals Committee in Accra, Osono Papa stated that everything went on successfully but he was quick to state that he could not disclose what exactly happened during the meeting since it was an internal party issue.

He said, “As things stand, some of the executives fear I will unseat the incumbent and that is why the other contender and I are being frustrated.”

He gave an assurance that he would never give up.

