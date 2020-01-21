1 hour ago

The Head Pastor of Life Assembly Worship Center who is also the flagbearer of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM) Reverend Dr Christian Kwabena Adu popularly called Osofo Kyiriabosom has stated that he takes his consultation fees seriously.

According to him, there is nothing wrong for him as a man of God to charge his congregation and other people who consult him on issues affecting their lives positively or otherwise.

He reiterated that his consultation fees differ from person to person, adding that politicians are charged differently from apolitical Ghanaians and businessmen and women.

The flagbearer of GUM observed that doctors charge when they are consulted and, thus, lavishly spend their monies on cars and mansions and wondered why pastors cannot do same.

Many pastors have come under heavy criticisms for monetizing consultations.

But speaking on Accra 100.5FM’s ‘Ayekoo Ayekoo’ with Nana Romeo, Osofo Kyiriabosom described such critics as ignorant of the teachings of the Bible, adding that, he uses the consultation fees to pay the church’s utility bills, TV programmes as well as other projects.

He said there is no way he will stop collecting fees on consultation because the offertory alone cannot solve the church’s problems.

“I don’t joke with my consultation fees. I can’t afford to go hungry when I’m working. Doctors charge for consultation, so why can’t we pastors do same when people come to us. Those who criticise me and other pastors are just ignorant of the teachings of the Bible. How can I pay my TV programmes and utility bills if I don’t charge for consultation? You are seeking consultation for the knowledge God has given me, so you have to pay. It’s not for free, the charges differ from person to person, politicians are charged different from businessmen and women and ordinary people,” Osofo Kyiriabosom stated.