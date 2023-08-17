5 hours ago

Popular entertainment critic, Emmanuel Barnes, also known as Mr Logic has given his side of the story on the brouhaha that occurred on Saturday, August 13, 2023, on the United Showbiz show on UTV.

Speaking to Fifi Pratt on Kingdom 107.7 FM where he was narrating his side of the story, Mr Logic stated that he felt embarrassed and disrespected when Mzgee interrupted his submission. He added that he felt Mzgee has some ill feelings towards him and doesn't recall doing anything to offend her.

"I don't know what I have done to Mzgee, but sitting in the seat as a panelist, lots of people have been asking me if I had done anything to offend her. This is not the first time something like this has happened. I don't remember doing anything to her. I remember when she was with media general, she used to call me to panel her show on short notice. I never saw any such disrespect from her. It was when she got to UTV was when I started noticing certain behaviours towards me," he said.

He stated that he was even considering reporting her to Father Dickson, her mentor and executive producer for the United Showbiz show, but decided to let sleeping dogs lie and forget the matter.

“She said sorry to me and I said sorry to her. I have taken the matter off my mind. I have let go because these things happen, I am not angry at her, I was just not happy with what she did on the show but it's all good now," he added.