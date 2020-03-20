46 minutes ago

Ghanaian actress Beverly Afaglo has said nothing can make her leave her husband as she denies having a relationship outside her marriage.

According to reports, the actress had an issue in London recently with a certain man believed to be her boyfriend and sponsor.

It is alleged that the gemtleman left her after finding out about her marital status which has left her broken-hearted.

Refuting the allegations, the actress who is married to a member of musical trio Praye, Choir Master, speaking in an interview with Nana Romeo on Ayeeko Ayeeko on Accra100.5FM on Thursday, 19 March 2020 said: “I don’t easily get broken-hearted. It’s not possible. No one can break my heart except my husband."

Explaining further, she said the rumours can destroy her marriage but "it will be difficult [to leave my husband], it will be difficult because they’ve tried and tested it. Me, my policy is that the devil you know is better than the angel you don’t know. Even if you find someone who falls into the category of the type of guy you want, he probably has money and when both of you put your monies together, you will get double riches and be able to live a luxurious life but take into consideration his attitude.

“For now, he can lie to you that he’ll treat you well but after marrying him...then because of him you leave your husband? No! it will be difficult for me. I don’t know what can make me leave my husband. It will be difficult. The rumour is not true. I don’t have a sponsor in London.”