1 hour ago

Ghana head coach, Otto Addo has slammed the absence of the Video Assistant Referee(VAR) during his side's 3-2 defeat against Portugal on Thursday.

The Black Stars felt cheated as Cristiano Ronaldo sold the American referee a dive which he bought without consulting the VAR.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the opening goal from the penalty spot, hammering in after the referee awarded a highly contentious penalty for Portugal after an apparent dive from the former Manchester United forward following a close incident with Mohammed Salisu.

The American referee immediately pointed to the spot resisting all attempts to have a second look at the incident on the video assistant referee despite protestation from the Ghanaian players.

Speaking after the Ghana coach disclosed that the VAR officials were perhaps not paying attention to the game when the incident leading to the contentious penalty happened.

"I think you would have to ask the referee; I have no proof for that, whether he would have decided differently for someone else to play the penalty.

But we were playing the ball and there was a contact of players. I don’t know what they were doing, I don’t know whether they were not paying attention, I don’t know whether the VAR was not paying attention.

If I look at that moment, its just incredible. If you look at the replay, we were playing the ball and it was actually a foul against them, not us."

The Black Stars improved in the second half as Mohammed Kudus’ shot went wide of the post after a decent build up from midfield.

Ghana captain Andre Ayew equalised from close range as he tapped in a cross from Baba Abdul Rahman after the Portugal defence failed to deal with it.

Few minutes later, Portugal responded with two goals in two minutes to close the contest as Joao Felix converted a delightfully clipped finish and substitute Rafael Leao coolly stroking in just seconds after coming on.

With the heading to an end, Osman Bukhari headed in a late consolation for the lack Stars and there could have been real drama in the ninth minute of stoppage time as Inaki Williams intercepted a ball from Diogo Costa but the Athletic Bilbao forward slipped at the crucial moment and a feeble shot was cleared off the line.