1 hour ago

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has accused the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah and the National Youth Organiser of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye, popularly known as Nana B for the contempt charges that were raised against Dr. Dominc Ayine.

According to them, had they not reported the issue to the Supreme Court Judges, the Member of Parliament(MP) for Bolgatanga East Constituency in the Upper East Region would not have been cited for contempt.

Samuel Ayeh-Paye, former Member of Parliament for Ayensuano constituency speaking to this on Neat FM's 'Me Man Nti' programme, queried why the two are being blamed.

According to him, "it was their duty to report to the Judges if a prejudicial statement has been made by the petitioner. It was their duty to draw the Judges' attention to it and support it with evidence and vice versa, so I don't understand why Kojo Oppong Nkrumah and Nana B are being blamed for this . . . "