1 hour ago

Ghanaian actress, Salma Mumin has said she does not like talking about her sources of income.

The CEO of Salma’s Eatery indicated that she finds it uncomfortable when people probe into her finances.

Speaking to MzGee in an interview on TV3 at the launch of her foundation at the Marriott Hotel in Accra, Salma stated that her financial life is her private life hence will prefer keeping it as such.

” I honestly don’t like being questioned about my source of income. I’m an adult and I have a right to my private life even though I have a social life. My financial life is my private life and it should remain so.” The stunning actress stated

“I get worried when people say what they say about us. Personally, I hardly rest. I’m always on the move. I’m always investing and using everything I get to reinvest in my businesses so its really painful when people say what they say about us. For me its disrespectful and misleading.” She added

The actress cum movie producer also agreed to suggestions by colleague actress, Princess Shyngle that the movie industry is not the only source of income for most actresses.