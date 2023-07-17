1 hour ago

Ghanaian actress and model, Nikki Samonas in a recent interview, revealed that she does not enjoy sex with big penises.

She made this submission on GhOne TV's late-night show, Duvet.

According to Nikki, she likes to breathe down there, and also perform kegel exercises during sexual intercourse.

The actress also added that her sexual partners enjoy these exercises because it gives them a different sensation especially when thrusting.

"For me, I don't like big dicks. I like to breathe down there. Cuz I exercise my walls a lot by doing Kegels.

"Also I realized that when you kegel, they(men) like it because it gives different variations of the walls of the vagina. It becomes a little tight when you release it, it becomes a little loose, that's a different feeling especially when they're thrusting out and then you hold it."

Nikki Samonas then proceeded to explain and elaborate more on the topic and her preference.

Watch the video below;