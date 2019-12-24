1 hour ago

Legendary Ghanaian High-life musician, Kojo Antwi has claimed he does not listen to his own songs because he makes them strictly for public consumption.

Explaining further, Kojo Antwi said only he listens and enjoys his songs before they are released into the market but he doesn’t go back to listen to them after it’s out.

Kojo Antwi made this known during an interview with TV3’s Newsday. He also revealed that he currently has one of such unreleased projects he enjoys.

”I don’t listen to my music when I release them.” Kojo Antwi said, and continued” When I release them they are for you. I enjoy the one’s that I’m working on and are not released. I currently have one that I’m yet to release”

He added: “Whenever I listen to it, I have goosebumps. That’s how I know it’ll work on the people.”

Kojo Antwi is believed to be the best Ghanaian artist of all time by most Ghanaians with countless number of hit songs to his credit.

He has been in the industry for almost four decades.