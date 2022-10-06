59 minutes ago

Vice President of the Ghana Football Association(GFA), Mark Addo who doubles as the Management Committee chairman of the Black Stars has brushed away criticisms directed at Black Stars coach Otto Addo.

The part-time Black Stars coach has come under a barrage of attacks after Ghana's recent friendly matches.

"I don't listen to those noise, the reason being that you can't judge a person on one game. The coach admitted his mistakes and it's a mark of great leadership" he told Accra-based Angel FM/TV.

The Black Stars played two matches during the latest International break losing 3-0 to a star-studded Brazil side in a first-half humiliation.

In the second game, many expected the Black Stars to brush aside 139th-ranked Nicaragua in their second friendly game but the team managed a solitary 1-0 win.

Sporting Lisbon winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku scored the only goal of the game after curling home a volley in the 35th minute to hand Ghana a win.

Many Ghanaians have been left unhappy with the team's display with some calling for the head of the part-time coach Otto Addo who won only his second game against Nicaragua in eight matches since taking over the hot seat in March this year.

The two wins have come against lowly-rated teams in Madagascar and Nicaragua in the eight matches played so far under the Dortmund assistant coach.