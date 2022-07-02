3 hours ago

Head coach of Accra Hearts of Oak, Samuel Boadu says that he does not need the services of any technical director at the club.

He however says that the option of bringing in a technical director is in the hands of the club's board and management but he does not need one currently.

Board Member of Accra Hearts of Oak, Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe recently laid into the club's head coach claiming that he has a problem with the technical direction.

According to the controversial former GFA boss, he has doubts about the current technical team headed by coach Samuel Boadu as he cannot take them far in Africa.

But some Boadu says he is happy with his technical set up and does not need any addition from anywhere.

“It’s up to the board and management to decide but at the moment, I don’t need a helping hand,” he told Accra-based Asempa FM.

“I am happy with my technical team. We have achieved success since joining the club so there is no need for a helping hand,” he added.

The former Medema gaffer who joined Hearts two seasons ago is gradually following in the trail of the late Jones Attuquayefio as he won the league in his maiden season and added the MTN FA Cup and the Super Cup.

This season he won the President's Cup beating Kotoko to it and also added the MTN FA Cup after beating Bechem United and equaling the late Jones Attuquayefio's back to back FA Cup success.