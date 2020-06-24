3 hours ago

The former manager of Stonebwoy, Blakk Cedi has responded to some of the allegations levelled against him by Aisha Modi, an avid fan of Stonebwoy.

Aisha in a recent video created the impression that Blakk Cedi has misappropriated certain funds and refused to do the needful.

She hinted at Cedi getting O.V a car which was grounded following few months after it was acquired.

But reacting to this in an interview with Da Don on Hit FM which was monitored by Zionfelix.net, Blakk Cedi said he is self-dependent and he doesn’t even need one pesewa from O.V.

Throwing more light about O.V’s car issue, Blakk Cedi said an amount of GHS 30,000 was allocated to buy a car for her after she won the MTN Hitmaker Music Reality Show.

Together with O.V, the former employee of Burniton Music Group revealed they picked a used Hyundai Sonata worth GHS 35,000 from Tema and drove straight to Stonebwoy’s house.

He clarified that Stonebwoy and himself added GHS 5,000 to get the car which was in a very good condition. Even after a breakdown of the car, Cedi said he bought an engine for O.V from Abossy-Okai and O.V is still using the car.

Blakk Cedi narrated how O.V’s money from MTN was used and he doesn’t need a pesewa from her.

Listen to the full interview below: