1 hour ago

Deputy Upper West Regional Minister, Amidu Chinnia Issahaku has refuted claims that he owns Batuowiisi Company Limited as being circulated on social media.

He has called on the general public to disregard “this falsehood that seeks to impugn” his reputation as a minister.

In a statement released and signed Mr Issahaku on Tuesday, 10 March 2020, the deputy minister noted that his attention had been drawn to “a letter circulating on social media and other media outlets captioned: ‘Request for payment of outstanding balance of the cost of farm inputs supplied to Batuowiisi Company Limited’ dated 24 February 2020” and addressed to the Regional Minister.

According to paragraph two of the letter, the Batuowiisi Company Limited is owned by the Deputy Regional Minister but Mr Issahaku stated unequivocally that: “I am not the owner of the said company” and dissociated himself from it completely.

The deputy minister said he has “not transacted any business with the said company or its associates”, insisting: “I am not a director or shareholder in the said company”.

He also said he is not a “signatory to the said Company's accounts” and encouraged “all well-meaning citizens to kindly disregard this falsehood that seeks to impugn my reputation”.

“While I entreat the general public to treat the letter with all the contempt it deserves, I am equally taking steps to seek further advice from my lawyers as to my next line of action”.