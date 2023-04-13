3 hours ago

The District Chief Executive [DCE] for Amansie South in the Ashanti Region, Clement Opoku Gyamfi has denied engaging in illegal power connection.

Power to his official residence was cut by an Electricity of Ghana [ECG] Task Force that is going round retrieving debts owed the power supplier.

The DCE holds that as someone who does not pay any utility bills - water and light - it is laughable to say he has engaged in illegal connection.

“I have never and will never engage in any illegal connection. This is an official bungalow I was given. I don’t pay bills whether electricity or water, so how can you say I have engaged in illegal connection?

"It doesn’t make sense. Why will they come in a Rambo style to disconnect me? I saw two land cruisers, pickups and a van with media men just to come and disconnect power,” he fumed.

He also accused the ECG of witch-hunting him for his public critique of the manner in which they are undergoing their debt retrieval operation.

“There’s a back story to all these. I was on a radio in Kumasi and as part of the topics to discuss was ECG disconnections and I emphatically said that ECG is not a serious company but the reason why I said that was because they hardly bring bills and mostly when they bring it, it is an accumulation of several months of debt. This is why they disconnected me. If not witch hunting then why would they do that?”

He was speaking earlier this week to Accra-based Citi FM's regional correspondent.

Source: Ganaweb