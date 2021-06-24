3 hours ago

Ghanaian singer and songwriter, Nautyca, has emphatically stated that he does not really like being in the same environment as native solo singer to Bisa Kdei.

According to him, a few encounters and engagement with the artiste about 9 years ago gave him a different judgment about the artiste than what he actually thought of him.

In an interview with Foster Romanus on e.TV Ghana’s Late Nite Celebrity Show he said, “I didn’t really like his vibe after meeting him because I wanted to feature him on one of my songs and he made me feel he was not ready to help any upcoming artiste and ever since then I’ve not really liked him”.

He shared that, Bisa Kdei at the time asked for a ridiculous amount of money from him an upcoming artiste in order to feature on his song.

“I felt that was the time for him to rather give me his full support especially because I was upcoming and I was looking up to people like him” he said.

Nautyca went on to state that Bisa Kdei was not even ready to negotiate with him on the amount and that totally put him off.

The upcoming artiste shared that, although Bisa Kdei had every right to charge him because he was just doing his work, “I believe sometimes it’s right to be considerate to others especially to those with whom you work in the same field with”.

Source: etvghana