2 hours ago

Nigerian actress, Damilola Adegbite, is not keeping quiet about her failed marriage with Ghanaian actor Chris Attoh.

The former ‘Tinsel’ star in a chat with media personality Chude Jideonwo indicated that she hasn’t regret their decision to go their separate ways. The most important thing for her now is that Chris is being a father to their son.

According to her, love is not enough and that is the mistake a lot of prospective suitors make during courtship.

She said the ultimate ingredient that binds partners together and makes them inseparable is not love.

Damilola reiterated that she has drawn valuable lessons from the failed marriage which could shape her future engagement with other potential suitors.

“My marriage didn’t work but I learnt a massive lesson from that experience and it is that love is not enough…when you meet someone you want to spend the rest of your life with, love is not enough…for me it is done, the only regard I have for him now is that he is the father of my son, I don’t regret anything,” Ghbase portal quoted Damilola.