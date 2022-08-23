42 minutes ago

Singer Stonebwoy says he doesn’t think he will be working with rapper Tinny in the near future.

This comes after the latter settled a debt that Tinny was owing for him to be able to retrieve his seized car at the Taifa Police Station.

Speaking in an interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, the ‘Tia Tia’ singer said: “I don’t think I would want to work with him now, truth be told. I am sorry how they [the press] are going to turn this around.”

Although this can easily be linked to his recent issue with the ‘Makola Kwakwe’ rapper, Stonebwoy cleverly diffused the notion, saying that it is solely because he wants to focus on his projects for now.

Given this, Stonebwoy says he is currently not doing features because he released his latest banger, ‘Therapy’, not too long ago —and is about to drop another one titled ‘Gidigba’.

“I think the reason I am not doing features, not just him [Tinny], is because it is time I focus on my next project,” said Stonebwoy. “They [other musicians] should also realise that I am the same person who would pick up my phone, or go on Instagram and hit up someone and say ‘Hey, let’s do a joint’,” he explained.

Despite this, the singer urged all artistes who have contacted him in recent times to bear with him and not hate him immediately because he has turned down a feature or is delaying the process.

According to him, as creative people, there comes a time when they aspire to reach higher heights in their respective careers, and thus would want to focus wholly on their solo projects.

Subsequently, Stonebwoy hinted that he would probably be open to features after the release of his forthcoming album.

Stonebwoy is currently on a media tour for the promotion of his ‘Ashaiman to da World’ Festival.

The event is slated for 3rd September 2022. It will take place at the Sakasaka Park at Ashaiman.