3 hours ago

Renowned music producer and CEO of Media Excel, Kwesi Ernest has admonished Ghanaians not to trust anyone except God.

The experienced manager told Sokoohemaa Kukua on Rainbow Radio 87.5FM that he does not trust anyone including, his wife and mother.

Mr. Ernest warned that trusting men is a disaster and could lead to disappointments.

He said, "For the last years of my life, I have learnt that 'don’t trust anybody,' there is no person in this life to trust. Not your wife, not my children, not even my mother. Don’t trust anybody. Don’t trust any human being because every human being has their weakness. They can fall down at the time that you need them. Trust in only Jesus Christ.

"Secondly, serve the people who hate you. Cook for them, dedicate your life and serve the people who hate you. Love them because through that God, will bless and open opportunities for you.”

He has also advised celebrities to desist from exposing their families.

He said exposing their families could create security challenges for them hence they stop doing that.

He said "let your family and children be independent and safe. It is always better to protect them.”