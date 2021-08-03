1 hour ago

Bono Regional Chairman, Kwame Baffoe has hit out at the opposition NDC over their incompetence and failure to discern that deposed James Gyakye, former MP for Assin North was not qualified to contest for elections.

According to Abronye, this shows that all the NDC are only good with insults. He mentioned that the NDC did not just lose the case but their candidate will be tried for perjury.

Abronye mentioned that the NDC have nothing to offer and their tenure in office was one of the gloomy years for the party. He noted that per what the NDC did to NPP officials like Adamu Sakande, who died few days after being granted pardon by John Mahama, the NPP had to retaliate.

“That is why sometimes I don’t understand Nana Addo when he does some of these good deeds. At this time, I am the only one to point it out to him. Some good deeds are unwarranted. Am the only one who can advise him to stop certain acts of charity. He is too charitable. Your uncle, J.B Danquah died in prison Sakande died after being pardoned. Some NDC people protested against this pardon. Some people deserve to be punished but Nana is letting them go scot-free” Abronye said.

It can be recalled that President Akufo-Addo granted presidential pardon to Abuga Pele, former National coordinator for the defunct Ghana Youth Employment and Entrepreneurial Development GYEEDA. Abronye was of the view that this should have been a payback time and not have caused the president to grant a pardon. Abronye argued that the president needs to stop intervening and showing mercy to NDC officials.

He was of the view that the NDC are confused as to whether they will go to the Supreme Court or appeal the case. He called off the bluff of the NDC by insisting that the party is currently in shambles and they might not recover from this.

Source: peacefmonline.com