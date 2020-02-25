36 minutes ago

Comedian cum actor, Nana Yaw Benson, also known as Funny Face, has taken to Instagram to register his displeasure about a statement his colleague Kwadwo Nkansah aka Lil Win, made about him.

Lil Win, in an interview that has gone viral on social media, said Funny Face did not deserve the honour of being awarded the best actor at the recently held Ghana Movie Awards.

According to him, he, Lil Win, is the top Ghanaian actor currently and sees no one at par to his works in the movie industry.

“How can you bypass me if you are looking for the favourite actor in Ghana. Who will you give it to? There is Akrobeto, Kwaku Manu, Van Vicker and you give it to Funny Face; does he deserve it?”

“People don’t like the truth. You see he doesn’t shine anymore. Unless he focuses on his dogs, because of selfish interest. He wasn’t even confident winning it and if you want to be recognised, it wouldn’t be the best actor position,” Lil Win said to Zionfelix.

Funny Face, who felt angered by Lil Win’s attack, replied him in a long note on Instagram

He described the Kumasi-based actor as being envious of everyone in the movie industry, “your own evil plans will kill you.”

Funny Face again asked Lil Win not to “try him” because “I worship the highest God and I’m bigger than you both spiritually and physically.”

Read the note below:

Source: myjoyonline.com