Kumasi Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Frederick Asante has revealed that he habours hopes of playing for the Black Stars in the future.

The shot-stopper who joined the Ghana Premier League champions at the start of the season has been in good form when called upon.

Asare who joined Asante Kotoko on a free transfer from Accra Lions says he does not see his dream being far away and is working very hard for it.

"My dream is to be in the post for the Black Stars one day and I don't see it far from my reach. It is the reason why I am working so hard and you can see that in my current performance. I am ready for this challenge and I believe I have a lot to offer to the country," he said after Kotoko's game against Hearts of Oak last Sunday.

The 23-yeard old goalkeeper has impressed enormously keeping five clean sheets in 11 matches so far played this season.