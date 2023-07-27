3 hours ago

Veteran music producer, Hammer, has disclosed an interesting dream he had, with regards to the imminent 2024 general elections.

Currently, the National Democratic Congress, NDC, has elected former president John Dramani Mahama, as their flagbearer to contest in the elections.

The NPP, on the other hand, is yet to choose their flagbearer that would 'face off' with Mahama in the forthcoming elections.

So far, ten stalwarts of the NPP have declared their intention to contest for the slot in their impending primaries.

They include; Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia; a former Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen; Kwadwo Poku, an energy expert; Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Joe Ghartey; a former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto; a former General Secretary of the NPP, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong; MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong; a former MP for Offinso North, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku; and a former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko.

But it seems there is a lot of buzz surrounding three top candidates including; Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia; a former Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen, and MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.

Whiles it appears that a large section of the NPP is rooting for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Hammer has disclosed that in his dream, the main presidential contest was between Kennedy Agyapong and John Mahama.

In the said dream, Hammer said Ken Agyapong was elected as flagbearer for the New Patriotic Party.

“Just had the most interesting dream… presidential race was between hon Ken Agyepong and President Mahama,” his tweet read.

His tweet has since sparked reactions from tons of individuals.

