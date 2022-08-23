40 minutes ago

The leader of BHIM Nation, Stonebwoy’s response to ‘times are hard’ is that people should manage their expenditures and ambitions. Otherwise, they will become frustrated. He also advised that people should practice gratitude to lessen the pressure.

“It’s really not easy. Someone like me, I’m inside the street proper. I always have to have a denomination that I can actually distribute. As if it were an obligation. So I feel it. I know how it goes. Even people at the top don’t have it easy. So, how much more people on the ground?

“All I can say is that we have to be realistic with our expenditures and ambitions, else you will be frustrated. Above all, we should be thankful we have life because no matter how tough it gets, God always makes a way at the end of the day,” Stonebowy details on NewDay.

Stonebwoy also preached about lending help to others in need as he discloses managing his expenditures, including meals.

“Some people can’t even find a meal a day. They go hungry every other day. So, if you cross people like this, and it’s genuine, you can do your best. My formation is once a day. So, I haven’t eaten. I will probably eat at 6 pm.