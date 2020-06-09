2 hours ago

The long-term hostility between one Eric Ansong, a resident of Abetifi in the Eastern Region and MP for the area, Hon Bryan Acheampong seems to be ending anytime soon as the former has shown remorse for defaming the latter.

Eric Ansong, popularly known as Japan Burger, had earlier accused Bryan Acheampong who doubles as Minister of State at the Ministry of the Interior, of forcibly claiming his two-storey building.

In the light the allegations, Japan Burger were slashed with GHS10,000,000,00 by Bryan Acheampong in a defamatory suit at the Nkawkaw High Court.

But, speaking to journalists on Saturday, June 6, 2020, Japan Burger repentantly indicated he erred in his claims against the MP.

He pleaded with Bryan Acheampong to disregard all the falshoods he peddled against him which was eventually published in the New Crusading Guide newspaper and many online portals.

According to him, “Yes, I have a house that shares a wall with a hotel that belongs to Hon. Bryan Acheampong. He recently contacted me to sell my property to him. I declined but he kept on calling. So, I thought he wanted to use force to buy my house because of his position. As a result, I went to the media and said wanted to use coercive means to buy my property".

He continued: "I didn’t know he was just acting based on a report to my own good. There is an environmental assessment on his property which was carried by the EPA. The report partly stated that my property was so close to the hotel’s kitchen which was going to produce some hazards. So, the report advised that they should relocate me. I think it's based on that report that Hon. Bryan Acheampong contacted me. After knowing the facts, I believe Hon. Bryan Acheampong acted in good faith and that is why I am pleading with him for forgiveness and to retract all the allegations against him”.