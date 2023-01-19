42 minutes ago

Embattled Ghana Premier League referee, Franklin Akumatey has rendered an unqualified apology to Kumasi Asante Kotoko for the horrendous penalty decision against Bibiani Gold Stars on Monday.

The center referee has been under the spotlight for all the wrong reasons following the outrageous penalty he gave against Asante Kotoko in their match against Bibiani Gold Stars on Monday in their match day 13 clash.

Kotoko drew 1-1 with Bibiani Gold Stars on Monday afternoon in their match day 13 match at Dun's Park.

The referee awarded two penalties to the home side Gold Stars which were contentious but the first of the two was pathetic, to say the least.

With the first penalty, the Gold Stars attacker jumped the ball clearly striking his arm and the referee was standing a few yards away and awarded a penalty against Kotoko.

Akumatey in an interview with Kumasi-based, Kessben TV/FM on Wednesday apologized for his error and called for Video Assistant Referee and is ready to face any punishment handed to him.

“The truth is it was human error, when both players jumped in the air and the header from the attacker I saw the hand that touched the ball to be that of the defender, I was so sure of it."

“It was after that game that I watched the video and realized it was a wrong call to award such a penalty to Goldstars. I would have reversed the decision if I had a Video Assistant Referee (VAR). “I wished there was a VAR at the Dun's Park to rescind my decision of awarding a penalty to Bibiani Goldstars,”

“It was a big mistake and I admit for making such decision. I didn't get any support from my colleagues [match officials] to make a concrete decision on the penalty”

“I want to apologize to Asante Kotoko and its stakeholders for the blunders, I've not been myself since Monday afternoon. I am ready for any punishment from the Ghana Football Association Match Review Panel”.

The match review panel of the Ghana Football Association will look into the happenings of the said match.