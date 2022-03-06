2 hours ago

Former Nigeria striker Jonathan Akpoborie is emphatic that his side will beat Ghana to secure a place at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The two fierce rivals will rekindle their hostilities when they square off in a two legged play off that will see the winner book its ticket to the World Cup later this year in the gulf state.

Akpoborie who is capped 12 times by Nigeria and scored 4 goals says that he is excited by the 32 man squad that was announced by interim head coach Augustine Equavoen for the Ghana clash.

Ghana will play host to Nigeria on March 25, 2022 at the Cape Coast Stadium before the reverse fixture at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on March 29, 2022.

Interim head coach Eguavoen announced a 32 man squad for the clash against Ghana in a star studded call up.

The 53 year old Akpoborie says that his side will qualify despite every antics by Ghana.

“I am really excited with the list of invited players for the 2022 World Cup playoff against the Black Stars of Ghana. I am also delighted with the invitations of few fresh faces in the team and I think the selection of players has been spot on for Eguavoen.

“This clearly shows the coaches’ vision and plan for the game against Ghana and I am so happy with the first move with the list. I expect the team to qualify ahead of Ghana regardless of their antics against us,” he said.