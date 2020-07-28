1 hour ago

New Hearts of Oak signing Danjuma Ademoala Kuti is yet to kick a ball for the phobians but is already confounding opinions with his comments.

The Nigerian International who was signed by the club just before the coronavirus induced break says he was shocked to the marrow when he realized that his new club have very little facilities to show for such a big club.

He says having heard the name of the club in Nigeria and a big club on the continent he expected to see some world class facilities but was left with disappointment as he is a player who likes to use the gym a lot.

“I have heard of the new project [Pobiman] ongoing, it will help a lot because most times I like using Gym center, I like doing a lot of flexibility training so it’s very important to be more professional just that I was surprised,” he told Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM.

“You know Hearts of Oak is a very big club and I felt there will be a lot of facilities. I know they are very professional but I expected more,”

Local contractors K.A Estate Limited, have began grounds work for the first phase of the Pobiman Academy project which is estimated to cost the club in excess of GHC4.5 million.

When completed it will provide the club with modern football pitches, gymnasium,swimming pool and a building housing the cub's academy.