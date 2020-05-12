1 hour ago

The Member of Parliament North Tongu Mr. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa says he feels genuine sympathy for Justice Honyenuga, the Supreme Court judge who was vetted yesterday.

The nominee apologised for endorsing Akufo-Addo when he appeared before the vetting committee on Monday.

Justice Honyenuga during a durbar of chiefs and people of the Afajato South District commended the President for various developmental policies introduced under his leadership.

He said “with the vision of the President and the gains made in his first term, Ghanaians may consider giving him another four years” to the loud cheers of people at the durbar grounds.

He was widely condemned with some calling for his resignation.

But appearing before the parliamentary vetting committee on Monday, he apologised saying he was only reading a statement handed him on behalf of the paramount chiefs.

“In reading that statement, we didn’t intend in endorsing the president, our understanding was that we were wishing him well…this is what has been happening in this country for a very long time…on my part if out of political dissatisfaction some people are unhappy with whatever I am supposed to have said then I am sorry,” Justice Honyenuga added.

Reacting to the latest development, the NDC MP said this could have been avoided if the nominee had been guided by his code of conduct when he endorsed the president.

According to him, this should serve as a lesson to others.

He wrote: ”I feel genuine sympathy for Justice Honyenuga. With a little more caution and a desire to uphold judicial integrity, the judge would have avoided undermining the Code of Conduct for Judges and Magistrates. A lesson to all of us about the consequences of our actions. May God help us”