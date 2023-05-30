1 hour ago

Salis Abdul Samed, the midfielder for RC Lens, has expressed his commitment to working hard in the upcoming European season after being recognized as part of Get French Football News' Ligue 1 Team of the Year. Since joining Lens from Clermont Foot, the Ghanaian midfielder has played a pivotal role in the French Ligue 1.

With 35 appearances to his name this season, he has contributed one goal and one assist across all competitions.

Samed spoke about his growth as a player during his time at Lens, stating, "Before, I would win the ball back and pass it along, but now, when I regain possession, I have the confidence to bring it up the pitch myself. I feel more liberated in the way I play here."

He also emphasized the strong bond within the team, describing them as a family. He expressed his belief that the team dynamics will remain unchanged in the coming season, with players supporting each other and moving forward together, even in the face of mistakes.

Looking ahead to the next season, Samed acknowledged the increased level of competition in Europe as Lens prepares to compete in the UEFA Champions League.

He emphasized the team's determination to work even harder to achieve success and go far in the tournament.

With the 23-year-old Ghanaian midfielder set to feature in the prestigious Champions League, Lens' qualification for a top-three finish has opened the doors to new challenges and opportunities for the club.

Samed's positive attitude and commitment to continuous improvement bode well for Lens' ambitions in European competitions.

The midfielder's contributions on the pitch, combined with the unity and work ethic of the team, will be crucial factors in their quest for success in the upcoming season.