1 hour ago

Former Ghana U-17 captain Sebastian Barnes has revealed how he was shunned by the former technical director of the Ghana Football Association(GFA) Francis Oti Akenteng.

He says he made an approach to the GFA through its then technical director Francis Oti Akenteng about offering to coach any of our youth national teams.

According to Barnes he was told flatly in the face by Oti Akenteng that there was no vacancy for him to coach any of the youth teams and he 'wept' that day as he holds a Uefa Pro license B certificate which is far weightier than the CAF license A.

“I feel neglected by the Ghana Football Association as a youth coach” he told Sikka Fm .

“I hold Uefa pro license B coaching certificate which is better than CAF license A but I have been neglected by the GFA”

“I came to Ghana last year,went to the GFA secretariat to meet the then GFA technical director,Mr Oti Akenten but was told I can’t be offered a job to coach any of the National teams,I cried when I went home”

Francis Oti Akenteng was the technical director for the GFA for more than a decade only stepping down in March 2020 after the GFA failed to renew his contract.

Sebastian Barnes played for Hearts of Oak in Ghana and German Bundesliga sides Bayer 04 Leverkusen and FSV Mainz 05.