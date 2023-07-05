6 minutes ago

Ghanaian entertainment pundit, Mr. Logic strongly feels that Ghanaian actress and model, Yvonne Nelson is still in love with rapper, Sarkodie following the release of her memoir, ‘I AM NOT YVONNE NELSON‘, where she mentions their amorous affair.

Mr. Logic who was speaking on Showbiz 927 on 3FM, explained why he felt Yvonne was still in love with Sarkodie.

“It makes me feel Yvonne is still in love with Sark. This is what I think because Sark is not the only guy she has been with”, he said.

The entertainment critic further called on Yvonne Nelson to confirm whether or not Sarkodie, the Ghanaian rapper, was the only man that had made her have an abortion. ”

Can she come out, honestly and fervently and say ‘Sark is the only man that made me have an abortion’ Can she? …I want Yvonne to answer that question”, he quizzed.

Mr. Logic admitted he has admiration for Yvonne but stressed on the fact that he needed her to answer the question.

He said, “She is my girl. I really respect that lady. She’s industrious and hardworking but my question is ‘Is Sark the only man that ever made you cause an abortion in your life?'”.

If that question was addressed, that is when he can take sides. Mr. Logic concluded by saying, “If that is the case, then she has the right to put it in her book. If that is not the case”

Mr Logic also played Devil’s advocate by stating that if Sarkodie wasn’t the only man who asked for her an abortion then mentioning his name was very personal and a ploy to dent is brand.

” If Sark is not the first man to make her cause abortion, then, it was a personal thing that she did, that way I will understand Sark in his song when he said that that was the bit that made him vex,” he added