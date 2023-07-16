1 hour ago

Nigerian actress has responded to a netizen who asked if her husband indeed paid her bride price.

The 38-year-old has faced heavy criticism for marrying a man younger than her.

In a new exchange online, Anita and a netizen got into a heated argument over who the head of her home is.

The netizen stated that her husband never seems to be happy and queried if the actress was the one who gave him the money to pay her bride price.

“I know very well say this man no too dey happy for this marriage niii. You de control am well well Ba….e de obvious even for photo… Shey na u give this man money to pay your bride price?” the netizen asked.

Reacting, Joseph acknowledged that her husband is always sad. She also claimed that she handed him the money to pay her bride price.

“Yes he’s not happy and there’s nothing you can do about it. Na me also give am money to pay the bride price. Oh sorry, I remember na me pay my self. I control him everywhere Shallom. Okwa Okwu agwugo,” she replied.

Source: mynigeria.com