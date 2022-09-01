I get paid ¢1000 to massage testicles – Massage therapists discloses

By Prince Antwi September 1, 2022

A massage therapist, who specialises in testicular massage, Edna Dedei Manetei Ofori-Attah, has disclosed that she charges ¢1000 to massage men’s testicles and, in the end, ‘they must cum’.

Speaking with blogger, Zionfelix, the therapist mentioned that some people just by seeing her would ‘cum’ without her touching or doing anything to them.

“An hour with me is ¢ 1000 cedis. The man must cum. You can decide not to but then you will cum during a session with me. The thing is if you are cumming, just let me know so you don’t peep in my hair and mess me up.

“Some people, once you just present yourself, he cums. It’s true, once you present yourself they cum, as if they have had something to do with you in their head before you appear,” she said.

Delving into her family and what they think of her job, she stated that some of her family members had forsaken her while others who understood her job after her explanation found no issues with it.

“My mum’s side and my dad’s side are saying the role my family plays in the country is affecting them and I was like I don’t see anything wrong with the job I do because outside the country it a good-paying job and it’s up to you to understand what I do.

“I had to explain my job has given me problems with my family and relationships. Although some have forsaken me, others haven’t,” she added.

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