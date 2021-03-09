41 minutes ago

Victorious coach of the national U-20 team Karim Zito has poured venom on critics who claim he is not ripe for the job but only got it as a result of his affinity and close relationship with Ghana Football Association boss Kurt Okraku.

The pair have worked together for a long time during Okraku's time as Executive Chairman of the Ghana Premier League side.

Karim Zito was appointed Black Satellites coach about a year ago with his appointment coming under the microscope with critics saying he got the job because of Kurt Okraku and not on merit.

Under his tutelage, Ghana lifted her fourth African Youth tournament in Mauritania last Saturday after beating Uganda 2-0 with all goals from Daniel Afriyie Barnie.

After clinching the diadem, the Dreams FC coach has fired shots at all critics who believe he was half cooked for the job.

“And as a matter of fact there were a lot of criticisms when this team was given to me because The Ghana Football Association President is and continues to be my boss.

“So people thought he gave me this job because of him.

“But those who criticize this, I want them to know, I was given this job based on my ability and capability as a coach.

“When it comes to youth development, I have specialized in youth development not in the general coaching itself.

“I have coached all the big clubs in Ghana, I’m left with only Black Stars.

“Then I will complete all the national team so imagine the person sitting down here.

“The most important thing is we promised Ghanaians we were coming to qualify for the world even though they say no but I don’t care. To me I have qualified for the World Cup,” Karim Zito said.

On the tournament, Zito says it was a perfect experience as a coach.

“We came into this tournament as WAFU Zone 2 champions, beating Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire and co were out.

“So we came here to represent West Africa for that matter Ghana.

“When we talk about football in Africa, everybody knows West Africa.

“You can’t talk about Africa football without mentioning West Africa.

“Again what motivated us more was the fact that, for over twelve years, Ghana never qualified for the World Cup before this team was given to me.” Zito said.