2 hours ago

Former Black Stars defender Samuel Inkoom has revealed that he played a key role in scouting and recommending his Hearts of Oak teammate, Konadu Yiadom, to Ukrainian Premier League side Kryvbas FC.

While Hearts of Oak announced the transfer of the 23-year-old Black Galaxies defender to the club, Kryvbas FC is yet to officially comment or release a statement regarding the deal.

Inkoom shared that he has strong connections with the Ukrainian club after his own stint in Ukraine, which allowed him to be consulted by the club when they were considering potential signings.

He spoke highly of Yiadom's potential and believes that with focus and determination, Yiadom can become an exceptional player.

“When I came to Hearts of Oak, Konadu Yiadom came. I saw him, even though sometimes he makes mistakes, he will be the best if he stays focused,” he told 3 Sports.

“At the end of the day, he got a contract recently to Kryvbas. I was the one who brought the contract.

“I played in Ukraine which you know, I have a lot of links in Ukraine and they asked me about centre-back, I said yeah, he is the one.”

Inkoom's role in helping secure a contract for his teammate showcases his willingness to support and assist fellow players in their careers.

It also highlights the importance of networking and maintaining strong connections in the football world, which can open up opportunities for aspiring players.