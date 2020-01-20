41 minutes ago

Ahead of the National Democratic Congress' planned demonstration in Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party has warned them to comport themselves in a good manner or risk incurring his wrath.

Mr. Bernard Antwi-Boasiako in an interview with Peacefmonline.com, stated that he personally granted the opposition party the chance to demonstrate in his region but would not hesitate to unleash his fury on them if they should go against the promise they (NDC) made to him.

According to Mr. Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, it is a privilege he is granting the NDC but would want to assure them that is they fail to heed to his terms, he will let the police on duty beat them mercilessly.

"I told them to come to my region and exercise their democratic right. But I will beat them if they come here and go against the pledge they made to me", the Ashanti Regional Chairman known as Chairman Wontumi said.

He added that he has instructed the General Secretary of the NDC, "Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketia to tell his boys to dress in red and black clothes and bus many supporters from other regions to join them on their tour to the Ashanti region".

"I told Asiedu Nketia to come along with Ofosu Ampofo and assure him that nobody will arrest him so he should stop hiding. I warned the leaders of the NDC who came to see me that if they don't shout during their demonstration, I will come and stop them from going on with the process.

They have promised me they will shout their lungs out and I told them I will be monitoring them", Chairman Wontumi said.

