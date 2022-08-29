5 hours ago

Ghanaian model and socialite Shugatiti known in private life as Abena Serwaa Frimpong has explained why she feels unconcern all the time about social media insults and attacks on her personality.

According to her, the lack of love she suffered from her mother and father when growing up made her be able to have tough skin towards insults and abuse.

“It is because I grew up without love so I’m used to it. I grew up alone, without mum and dad. Even though I was living with people, there was no genuine love. I was living with my stepmother so the kind of words and insults that will descend on you each day – these social media insults and attacks are small” she revealed on Okay FM’s Best Entertainment Show.

Asked by the host if she will seek for medical attention from experts and professional counsellors to enable her to manage the situation better and not affect her mental state someday to come, Shugatiti said there’s no need.

“It’s not necessary. I’m okay. It has built me in some way so it’s fine. It’s very difficult for me to show emotions though. Like I’m not even able to show emotions in my relationships so they doubt me a lot. Deep down I’ll be into the person but I’m not able to show emotions about it. In my dictionary – I show love but they don’t believe me” she added.