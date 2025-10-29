1 hour ago

Black Queens head coach Kim Bjorkegren has reaffirmed his commitment to Ghana’s women’s national team, declaring his intent to stay and build with the squad following their qualification for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

Appointed earlier in 2025 to replace Nora Hauptle, the Swedish tactician has already delivered Ghana’s first WAFCON podium finish since 2016 — a bronze medal at the 2024 edition — and now leads the team into back-to-back continental appearances.

“I had another 14 offers when I signed for Ghana, and I did that for a reason,” Bjorkegren told Monaco media.

“I want to be here in Ghana because I think I can help the girls and make a little bit of a difference… I’m here to stay with the girls.”

Under the guidance of the Swedish trainer, the Black Queens have achieved some remarkable feats in their strides as they have now cemented their names as great contenders continentally and globally.

The team under his directions, finished third place in the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) and have also gone on the grab their spot in the subsequent WAFCON in Morocco 2026 in which they won convincingly by 7-0 on aggregate against The Cleopatras of Egypt in the qualifiers.

His leadership has been marked by tactical clarity, player empowerment, and a resilient team culture, especially during recent challenges over player welfare and bonus disputes.

Coming Up Next for the Black Queens:



International Friendly: vs England, December 2025



WAFCON 2026: March 17 – April 3 in Morocco



World Cup Pathway: Semifinal finish secures spot at 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil

Bjorkegren’s public commitment is expected to boost morale and stability as Ghana prepares for elite competition and continues its rebuilding journey on the continental and global stage.