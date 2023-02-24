1 hour ago

The founder of now-defunct UT Bank, Capt. (rtd) Prince Kofi Amoabeng, has narrated how he was hated by some members of his family for sacking some relatives who were nonperforming.

Speaking in an interview with Kafui Dey on GTV Breakfast Show on Thursday, which was monitored by GhanaWeb, Kofi Amoabeng said that he sacked his brother and cousin and other relations who were not doing their jobs well.

He added that because of his strictness and his decision to sack some of his family members from his bank, the elders of the family, including the family head, were always quarreling with him.

“…I sacked my brother, I sacked my cousins, I even asked my director to resign. And it is nothing personal at all, it is about the company. You are building and you must respect the company’s laws and policies.

“I had all sorts of calls and things (after sacking my relatives). The only way I could resolve it was to look after the children of the relatives I sacked.

“I had some enemies within my family. They said I was too hard; I wasn’t for them. One even said that the monies that God is giving to the family, God gave to me and I am too hard, so, I didn’t give the money to them,” he said.

He added that people are not sacked from work but they sack themselves because they do not adhere to the rules of the company they work at.

Watch the interview below:

Source: Ghanaweb