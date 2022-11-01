2 hours ago

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has singled out Kwadwo Asamoah among the midfielder he had great chemistry with on the field of play for the Black Stars.

Asamoah Gyan played for more than a decade for the Black Stars and was assisted numerous times by Kwadwo Asamoah with Angola 2010 coming to mind.

The former Juventus midfielder assisted Gyan in his goals against Nigeria and also Angola and at the 2014 World Cup too against Germany in the 2-2 draw among several others.

“They know you have pace so they don’t even look when they are giving you a pass. They just try to put the ball behind the opponent’s defence and they know you can get it.”

“Although Kwadwo Asamoah was playing behind me, the communication was there. He was like a number 10 so he knew every movement I was making.

“There were others too. Sulley Muntari, Laryea Kingston and Stephen Appiah. All of them knew my movements so when passing the ball to me they did not need to look.”

The 36-year-old has had a storied career spanning more than a decade having played for clubs such as Sunderland, Udinese, Rennes, and Al Ain among others.

He is the African player with the most goals at the FIFA World Cup having scored six goals in three appearances at the Mundial.

The former Sunderland striker nearly led Ghana to the semi-finals of the 2010 FIF World Cup after missing a penalty kick late in the game.

He has scored 51 goals for Ghana in 109 appearances.