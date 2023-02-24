2 hours ago

Rojo Mettle Nunoo, a former minister and leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has revealed that he was an unaccredited agent of the party in the Electoral Commission strongroom during the 2020 elections.

In an interview on Citi FM (February 23) Rojo recounted his footprints serving the NDC at the EC strongroom in successive elections.

“I am a citizen of this country, I believe in good governance, I have represented the NDC from 1992 in the strongroom, I did the same in 1996, 2000 and 2004, I ended up in court and ended up in the Supreme Court in that petition,” he told host Umaru Sanda.

He recounted serving the NDC in the 2008 election in the strongroom, which process led to John Evans Atta Mills winning power on his third attempt.

Rojo added that his absence in the EC strongroom inn 2016 was due to illness but that he was back in there for the 2020 elections despite not being accredited.

“2020 in spite of my ill-health, I had no accreditation but I entered the EC to defend John Mahama and being a critically present person in the conduct of that election in the strong room, he elected me to become a witness in the petition,” he added.

When Mahama filed a petition after the 2020 election, Rojo was one of three witnesses who appeared before the Supreme Court. Due to ill-health, he presented his evidence via video conference.

The court unanimously dismissed the petition paving the way for Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to serve his second and final term which expires in 2025.

Ahead of the 2024 polls, Mahama has been tipped as the presumptive flagbearer of the NDC with one of his main challengers being Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, a former Minister of Finance.

Rojo, happens to be one of the key members of the Duffuor campaign team.

source: Ghanaweb