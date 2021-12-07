3 hours ago

Asante Kotoko slayer Zubairu Ibrahim says that he had sleepless nights after his hattrick against the porcupine warriors a club he watches as a youngster in 2017 during the President's Cup.

The King Faisal prodigy only graduated from Sakafia Islamic SHS in 2020 but has taken the Ghana Premier League by storm with his eye for goal.

Zubairu Ibrahim stole the show on Sunday with a dominant display as he scored thrice to help his side to a 3-2 win against Kumasi Asante Kotoko in their Ghana Premier League match day 6 clash at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Speaking in an interview with Kumasi based Fox Fm on Monday, the youngster says he has been filled with excitement after his exploits over the weekend.

“I am so elated about the win over Kotoko yesterday.It was a big game and considering the pressure and the huge fans present and scoring three goals, I deserve to be excited."

"I had sleepless night yesterday. I never imagined scoring a hatrick against Kotoko because in 2017,I watched Kotoko play Hearts of Oak in the President cup game.

Fast forward in 2021,I’ve scored a hatrick against Kotoko,I have every reason to be excited.” he added.