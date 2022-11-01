2 hours ago

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan says that he had the trust of his teammates while playing for the Black Stars.

According to Gyan, it made it easier for him to score goals as they always knew he will make the run.

The 36-year-old has had a storied career spanning more than a decade having played for clubs such as Sunderland, Udinese, Rennes, and Al Ain among others.

He is the African player with the most goals at the FIFA World Cup having scored six goals in three appearances at the Mundial.

“My teammates trusted me. When you are in a team where your teammates trust you, it makes things easier,” he said on Soccer Chat on GHOne TV.

“They know you have pace so they don’t even look when they are giving you a pass. They just try to put the ball behind the opponent’s defence and they know you can get it.”

“Although Kwadwo Asamoah was playing behind me, the communication was there. He was like a number 10 so he knew every movement I was making.

“There were others too. Sulley Muntari, Laryea Kingston and Stephen Appiah. All of them knew my movements so when passing the ball to me they did not need to look.”

The former Sunderland striker nearly led Ghana to the semi-finals of the 2010 FIF World Cup after missing a penalty kick late in the game.

He has scored 51 goals for Ghana in 109 appearances.