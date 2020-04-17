52 minutes ago

Former Great Olympics striker Abel Manomey has signed for Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC after snubbing overtures from several Premier League sides.

The striker has been dormant for the past few years after deciding to further his studies in a Masters of philosophy programme at the University College of Education Winneba.

He says Dreams Fc were the club that was able to convince him most despite several offers from other clubs.

He told Citisports in an interview that the approach from Dreams Fc and what they put on the table convinced him to join them.

"Well, I think the first one was the approach because maybe they felt that I could be important to the team at this time of the season, he told citisports.

"What they put on the table was also a factor," added the forward.

"And then I had to also do consultations because I had already spoken to lots of clubs, I had a verbal agreement with Olympics.

"But after consultations, everyone agreed that I needed a fresh environment, a fresh challenge and that was what changes everything."

Abel Manomey was the top scorer of the GUSA games scoring 10 goals in 10 matches playing for the University of Education Winneba.