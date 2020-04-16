57 minutes ago

Kennedy Agyapong has heavily descended on Florence Obinim, who is the wife to Bishop Daniel Obinim the founder of the International God's Way church.

According to the controversial politician, the defunct gospel singer has incurred his wrath and he is not going spare her.

Kennedy’s comments come after Florence Obinim in a video shared online questioned why Mr Agyapong always results in telling lies to defame people.

Mrs Obinim’s comments came as a reaction to the politician taking on her husband over a feud, claiming to have exposed him with pieces of information that the man of God is a cultist and chronic womanizer.

In a viral video , Florence said that the adultery allegations leveled against her husband will not make her divorce him because Kennedy himself is still married to his wife though he’s been having affairs with other women and has fathered 19 children.

The comments made by the Bishop’s wife has angered the affluent yet controversial politician and he has vowed to destroy Florence Obinim for talking about him.

To set record clear, he clarified that he has 22 children and not 19 as he once disclosed.

"My children are 22 not 19, come and listen to the schools they go to and what they do, I am not shy. My happiness in life is when I sit with my kids so I am not shy so they 22 not 19 and I spend a lot on them so I am not shy. "Watch the video below to hear more from him.