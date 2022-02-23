1 hour ago

Ghana’s transwoman, Ohemartin, revealed that the absence of gender-neutral bathrooms propels her to use female public restrooms. Despite her being biologically male with a male sex organ.

To which Delay, host of the Delay show, asked if that is not in violation of the law. Per the reasoning of the host, having a biological male sex organ and being classified as a male per the country’s laws, it is a crime to use public restrooms of the opposite gender.

But according to Ohemartin, identifying as a transgender excuses her use of female washrooms. Delay asked, “And don’t you think doing that is violating women? Because you have a male sex organ, but you are using the ladies.”

“I don’t see anything wrong with that… I identify as a transgender. A transgender is someone who identifies as a woman. It’s more to do with the feeling. If you feel like a woman. If you feel like a woman, I think that automatically makes you trans,” Ohemartin replied.

According to Ohemartin, she has always had feminine traits which made her uncomfortable in her male-ordained body and attracted constant bullying. She also revealed that her family has accepted her decision and supported her in any way that they can.

