Supreme Court judge nominee Yoni Kulendi has revealed he has a relationship with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He says if the President had not nominated him as a judge of the highest court of the land, he would have still put his name as reference on his CV in any job appointment.

Answering a question on how his relationship with the president will affect his judgement on matters involving him, Mr. Kulendi who worked in the law chambers of the President told the appointment committee of parliament that bias has not been part of his work culture.

“I have a relationship with the President, and several other politicians and presidents. If the president had not nominated me because of the schedules and workings of his office, you would most certainly find his name on my CV. And I must be candid with that.

“But for me, judges must hold fidelity to the law and be true to your conscience and that ought to be my matrics I say consider this job. This job is that sacred to me,” he said.

Meanwhile, another nominee, Justice Clemence Jackson Honyenuga, has apologised for appearing to endorse President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during a durbar in the Volta region early this year.

Justice Honyenuga in his welcome address to President Akufo-Addo at a durbar of chiefs and people of the Afajato South District had commended the President for various developmental policies introduced under his leadership.

He said “with the vision of the President and the gains made in his first term, Ghanaians may consider giving him another four years” to the loud cheers of people at the durbar grounds.

Many, including legal luminaries, who felt the judge probably erred in this open declaration took to social media to criticize his conduct.

Some media reports suggested the comments were meant to endear him further to the current government for his nomination to the Supreme Court.

Answering questions during his vetting on Monday, the Supreme Court Judge nominee apologised for endorsing the President saying he was only reading a statement handed him on behalf of the paramount chiefs.

“In reading that statement, we didn’t intend in endorsing the president, our understanding was that we were wishing him well…this is what has been happening in this country for a very long time…on my part if out of political dissatisfaction some people are unhappy with whatever I am supposed to have said then I am sorry,” Justice Honyenuga said.